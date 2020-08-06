Left Menu
Assam surpasses 50,000 coronavirus cases, death toll crosses 120

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:52 IST
The number of people infected by the coronavirus in Assam crossed the 50,000-mark on Wednesday with 2,284 new infections, while the death toll reached 121 with six more fatalities, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The latest deceased include an 81-year old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district, two persons from Dibrugarh and one each from Tinsukia, Cachar and Darrang, the Minister said in a tweet. The new 2,284 COVID-19 cases were detected from 59,162 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. "Glad that our positivity rate is just 3.86 per cent!", the Minister tweeted.

The total positive cases have now reached to 50,445, while the death toll due to COVID-19 is 121, Sarma said. Among the new cases, 362 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, 177 from Dibrugarh, 157 from Nagaon and 123 from Kamrup Rural. The total number of samples tested so far is 11,15,95 in 17 state-run and some outsourced laboratories.

Meanwhile, an Assam police personnel was also reported to have died due to COVID-19 infection but this has not been included in the death tally provided by the Minister. The Assam police said in a tweet that Bhuban Likson of Tinsukia police "made the supreme sacrifice in the fight against #COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family". Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted, "All necessary assistance will be provided to the family of our brave #CoronaWarrior, who made the supreme sacrifice". So far, 2,009 Assam Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, of whom five have died, 1,413 have recovered and 546 have rejoined duty, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said. Meanwhile, 1,471 patients recovered and got discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday. "So many recovered patients in a day is indeed a result of great efforts by our medical teams", the Minister tweeted. The state currently has 14,429 active patients, while 35,892 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state.

