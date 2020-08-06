Left Menu
Temple of presiding deity of Lord Ram's clan hopes for huge footfalls from across India

Many people start their new tasks after paying a visit to goddess Badhi Devkaali," Pathak said. He now hopes that with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple, the significance of Badhi Devkali Mandir will become known far and wide, attracting devotees in large numbers.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:12 IST
Tucked away in one of the numerous bylanes of Ayodhya around two km from the site for the Ram Mandir is the temple of Badhi Devkaali -- the 'kuldevi' or the presiding deity of the clan of Lord Ram. With the 'bhoomi pujan' for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born, priests are enlivened with the hope that their Badhi Devkaali Mandir too will get footfalls from far and wide.

'Badhi Devkaali' is a combination of three goddesses -- Mahakaali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati. Mahant Sunil Pathak has an interesting tale to share about this temple.

"The goddess appeared in the dream of Raja Raghu, an ancestor of Lord Ram, and instructed him to conduct a yajna, and he will be victorious in a battle. "Raja Raghu conducted the yajna and emerged victorious in the battle. He then got the statue of Badhi Devkaali installed here," the priest said.

It is believed that after the birth of Lord Ram, his mother Kaushalya visited the temple with her entire family. "Since then, whenever a child is born in any home, the family members visit this temple. Many people start their new tasks after paying a visit to goddess Badhi Devkaali," Pathak said.

He now hopes that with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple, the significance of Badhi Devkali Mandir will become known far and wide, attracting devotees in large numbers. "I feel overjoyed as an 'Ayodhyavaasi', as Lord Ram has got a place at his birthplace. Ram is the soul and character of India.

"Once the Ram Temple is built, devotees will flock Ayodhya to have a glimpse of Lord Ram, as well as Badhi Devkaali temple. I am confident that people become aware of this temple's importance and they will visit in large numbers," Pathak told PTI. The temple witnesses rush of devotees during Kartik Poornima, both the navaratras and on Ram Navami.

Bhaskar Singh, a resident of Lucknow, whose native village is in Ambedkarnagar district, adjacent to Ayodhya, said, the temple is famous among candidates contesting urban local bodies elections and panchayat elections. "Those who win, come here to thank the goddess, while those who lose, turn up seeking solace and divine intervention for the next elections," he said.

It is also a local custom for the newlyweds come to the temple and pay their obeisance to the deity before entering their house, Singh said. Sushil Kashyap, a resident of Gonda said, "Whenever, I come to Ayodhya for any work. I try my best to visit this temple." PTI NAV NSD NSD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

