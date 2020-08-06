Maha: Two police personnel die of COVID-19 in Nagpur

Two personnel of Nagpur police died of COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the first fatalities of the pandemic in the city police force, an official said. A 50-year-old head constable and a 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector succumbed to COVID-19 infection at government-run hospitals in Nagpur city in the early hours of the day, a public relations officer of Nagpur police said.

The head constable was attached to the Dhantoli police station, while the ASI was posted at the police headquarters, the official said. With these deaths, the Nagpur police has registered the first casualties of COVID-19, he added.

As on Wednesday, Nagpur district had recorded 6,752 COVID-19 cases, while the toll stood at 204..