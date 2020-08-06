Defence Institute of Advanced Technology Pune wins 1st prize in SIH-2020

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) Pune, an autonomous organization under the Department of Defence Research & Development, DRDO, won 1st prize in Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2020, where Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the participants in a live event.

The SIH-2020, the 36-hour non-stop digital product building competition was a national level competition for software edition organized jointly by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) held during 1-3 August 2020 at Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET), Uttar Pradesh.

The DIAT student team "Age of Ultron" which comprised of six members under the guidance of Dr Sunita Dhavale, won the 1st Prize of Rupees 1 Lakh for solving problem statement MS331 in the category of software posed by the Madhya Pradesh Government. The team provided the solution titled "DRISHTI" for the face, expression and gesture recognition using Artificial Intelligence.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy has congratulated the DIAT Team on winning the award for a consecutive second time.

(With Inputs from PIB)