Cong govt's countdown has begun in Rajasthan: Union minister

Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Thursday said the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, would collapse and its countdown has begun. With this, he said, the Congress's politics too would come to an end in the state.

Chaudhary, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Barmer, said the state government has lost the confidence of people and the chief minister has to confine MLAs to hotels. "The Gehlot government will fail to prove its majority in the floor test in the Assembly. Not only the people of Rajasthan have lost faith in the government, ministers and MLAs too are not happy with the chief minister," he said.

Interacting with the locals of Lakha, Jhinjhinyali, Devikot and other villages of Jaisalmer, the Union minister of state for agriculture said the Centre has introduced many schemes and programmes for public welfare. He also pointed out that the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir and the foundation for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya was laid during the rule of the current government. Amid a political crisis in Rajasthan, the MLAs supporting Gehlot are staying in hotels in Jaisalmer as the chief minister is trying to save his government, following a revolt by his former deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress legislators.