Man duped of Rs 1.5 lakh in Rishikesh, 2 held

Man duped of Rs 1.5 lakh in Rishikesh, 2 heldPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:37 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.5 lakh by fraudulently changing his ATM card in Rishikesh tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district, police said on Thursday. Sanjay Singh and Mukesh Singh were nabbed from Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, said Muni ki Reti police station incharge RK Saklani
There are around half-a-dozen cases lodged against the duo in Rohtak in connection with similar crimes, he said
Sanjay and Mukesh were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Anusuya Rawat accusing the duo of fraudulently changing his ATM card with another and siphoning off Rs 1.5 lakh from his account.
