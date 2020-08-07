Left Menu
HP BJP chief tests COVID-19 negative, still goes in self-quarantine

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday. Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:20 IST
HP BJP chief tests COVID-19 negative, still goes in self-quarantine

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday. Kashyap had recently come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.

He has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said.  In a Facebook post, the Shimla police stated that a police personnel who had visited the SP office on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day.

So, the SP office will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation, it added..

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

