HP BJP chief tests COVID-19 negative, still goes in self-quarantine
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday. Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said.
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19, a party spokesperson said on Friday. Kashyap had recently come in contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry who tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday.
He has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shimla has been closed for sanitisation on Friday, the police said. In a Facebook post, the Shimla police stated that a police personnel who had visited the SP office on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 on the next day.
So, the SP office will remain closed on Friday for sanitisation, it added..
