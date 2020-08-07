1,833 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha reported 1,833 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,550, said State Health Department.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:02 IST
Odisha reported 1,833 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42,550, said State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state include 15,370 active cases and 26,887 recovered cases, according to the State Health Department.
As many as 1,118 people are in quarantine in the state, according to the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha. India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- State Health Department
- India
- Ministry of Health
ALSO READ
Odisha govt renames Bilung village after popular folk song Rangabati
Odisha: King Cobra rescued from Ganjam's Burujhari village, released in forest
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 21,000-mark with highest single-day spike of 1,264 cases; death toll rises to 114: Health Dept.
1,264 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
ArcelorMittal India starts mining operations at Thakurani iron ore block in Odisha