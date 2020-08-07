Left Menu
The flood-like situation, landslides continue to cause havoc in rain-ravaged parts of K'taka

Also Yagachi reservoir in Belur is receiving heavy inflow due to downpour in Mudigere taluk. Swollen Hemavathi river and rains in the district has caused damage to houses and roads, so people living in low lying areas are being shifted, Hassan district incharge Minister K Gopalaiah said, adding landslides have been reported in Sakleshpur.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:32 IST
Flood-like situation and landslides continue to cause havoc in several parts of Karnataka that has been battered by torrential rains. Many places in Malnad, coastal and north interior regions of the state have been affected by deluge, putting life and properties at risk.

While most of the rivers in these regions are swollen due to rising inflow because of showers continuing in the catchment areas, there are reports of landslips in hilly regions of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru. Flood like situation persists in the border regions of Belagavi district, with rising water levels in Krishna river and its tributaries due to rains in ghat areas of Maharashtra and water being released from the dams there.

Adding to this, the district too has been receiving rains, inundating low lying areas and crops. In Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts also there is similar situation of swollen rivers and inundation of low lying areas.

Water is being released from several dams in the state including Alamatti and Kabini by opening the gates as inflow has increased. Tungabhadra dam in Hosapete has reached the brim.

There have been reports of mudslides near Botlappa and other places in Kodagu, also along Charmadi ghat near Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada. District in-charge Minister V Somanna has rushed to Kodagu that has been ravaged by floods and landslides.

Cauvery river is overflowing and water has entered Bhagamandala temple and blocked major connecting roads in the district. Search is on by the NDRF team and authorities for five people including the priest at Talacauvery, the origin of river Cauvery, who had gone missing due to massive landslides at Bramhagiri hills on Wednesday night.

Bad weather and heavy rain is affecting the operation. Residents living in low lying areas in Kushalnagar in Kodagau are shifting themselves to safer places anticipating flood.

Three relief centers are opened in the district so far and people in danger are being shifted there. Heavy rains in Hassan district especially in the Hemavathi river catchment area has led to an increase in water level at the reservoir in Gorur. Also Yagachi reservoir in Belur is receiving heavy inflow due to downpour in Mudigere taluk.

Swollen Hemavathi river and rains in the district has caused damage to houses and roads, so people living in low lying areas are being shifted, Hassan district incharge Minister K Gopalaiah said, adding landslides have been reported in Sakleshpur. Revenue Minister R Ashoka had on Thursday said, according to forecast for the next three days, there will be heavy rains in coastal region, moderate and heavy rains in Malnad and north interior Karnataka, and normal rains in south interior parts of the state.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has released Rs 50 crore for emergency relief, has announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to affected families, Rs 5 lakhs to completely damaged houses and in case of partially damaged, relief will be distributed considering the extent of damage. The Chief Minister has also directed the district in- charge Ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state and instructed them to remain in their districts and tour the damaged areas.

