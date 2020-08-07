Pradeep Kumar Joshi takes oath of office as UPSC Chairman

Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Joshi, presently Member, Union Public Service Commission, took the oath of office and secrecy as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today. The oath was administered by Shri Arvind Saxena, outgoing Chairman of the Commission.

Prof.(Dr.) Joshi joined the Commission as Member on 12/05/2015. Prior to joining the Commission, he held the post of Chairman, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. He also served as Director, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA). In his illustrious academic career, Prof.(Dr.) Joshi taught more than 28 years at post-graduation level and held many important positions in various policy-making, academic and administrative bodies.

A specialist in the field of Financial Management, Prof.(Dr.) Joshi has published and presented research papers in several national and international conferences and seminars.

(With Inputs from PIB)