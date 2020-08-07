Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,192 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

A total of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Friday in Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:37 IST
1,192 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Friday in Delhi on Friday. The total count of cases in the national capital has risen to 1,42,723.

According to the Health Department, a total of 1,108 recoveries have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases includes 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases and 4,082 deaths.

According to the official data, 5,612 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 11,43,703 test has been conducted so far. India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. surpasses 160,000 coronavirus deaths as school openings near

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 160,000 on Friday, nearly a quarter of the worlds total, according to a Reuters tally, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen their doors in the coming weeks.The country...

Andhra Pradesh crosses two lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 10,000 fresh infections for the third day in a row. Also, reports single day high of 89 deaths. State govt.

Andhra Pradesh crosses two lakh mark in COVID-19 cases with over 10,000 fresh infections for the third day in a row. Also, reports single day high of 89 deaths. State govt....

Lebanon President says 2 possible causes in Beirut blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says there are two possibilities behind Tuesdays blast either negligence or external intervention by a missile or a bomb. Aoun said Friday that he asked France for satellite images to see if there were warpla...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020