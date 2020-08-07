1,192 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

A total of 1,192 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported on Friday in Delhi on Friday. The total count of cases in the national capital has risen to 1,42,723.

According to the Health Department, a total of 1,108 recoveries have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases includes 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases and 4,082 deaths.

According to the official data, 5,612 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. A total of 11,43,703 test has been conducted so far. India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)