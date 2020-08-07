Terror hideout busted in Poonch, arms recovered

Terror hideout busted in Poonch, arms recoveredPTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:54 IST
Security forces on Friday busted a terror hideout during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized two AK-47 rifles and four magazines, officials said. Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said the hideout was busted during a joint Cordon and Search Operation by the Army and the Special Operations Group of Police in upper Kalssa forest area of Mangnar top
Two AK-47 rifles and 4 magazines were recovered, he said
He said the operation was carried out on a specific input and it helped foil terrorists’ plans of creating disturbance in in the area.
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch
- AK
- Superintendent of Police
- Kashmir
- Mangnar
ALSO READ
Ladakh LG inaugurates COVID-19 testing facility at DIHAR
Islamabad's claim of not aiding terror falls flat after Pak ID cards seized from terrorists in Afghanistan
6.2 magnitude quake strikes Xizang in southern Tibet
'Make farming profitable vocation in Telangana': KCR to agriculture dept
Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs file petition before Rajasthan HC to make Centre party respondent to writ petition