Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, Kerala CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

The death toll in Idukki landslide has risen to 15, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday while announcing ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased. Addressing a press conference here, he said that the state govt has sought the help of the Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people.

"The death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. The state government will bear the expense of treatment of those injured due to the landslide," Vijayan said. "Adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected by landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. The state govt has sought the help of Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected," Modi tweeted.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide," PMO India tweeted. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala. It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for today. (ANI)