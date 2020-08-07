Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM SVANidhi: Centre launches 'Letter of Recommendation' module for street vendors

According to a statement, Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra launched the facility and said an eligible vendor can request for a Letter of Recommendation (LoR) with an urban local body. Under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:19 IST
PM SVANidhi: Centre launches 'Letter of Recommendation' module for street vendors

Street vendors, who don't have identity cards or certificate of vending, will now be able to avail benefits under the PM SVANidhi scheme as the Centre on Friday launched the 'Letter of Recommendation module' through which they can get loans of up to Rs 10,000. According to a statement, Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra launched the facility and said an eligible vendor can request for a Letter of Recommendation (LoR) with an urban local body.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, vendors can avail a working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 which is repayable in monthly instalments in the tenure of one year. Mishra said after getting the LoR, a vendor can apply for the loan under the scheme.

According to the ministry, the LoR module is designed to give access to street vendors who do not have identity cards and certificates of vending and are not in the surveyed list for availing benefits under the scheme. PM SVANidhi was launched by the HUA Ministry on June 1 for providing affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.  According to the statement, to apply for the LoR from the urban local body through online module on the PM SVANidhi portal, a vendor needs to possess any one of these documents -- proof of availing one-time assistance provided by certain states during the period of lockdown, membership details with the vendors' associations, or any other documents to prove that he is a vendor.  "Also, a vendor can also request ULB (urban local body) through a simple application on white paper to conduct local enquiry to ascertain the genuineness of the claim as vendor. ULBs will have to dispose of the request for issue of LoR within a period of 15 days," HUA said in the statement.

It stated that the vendors possessing LoR will be issued certificate of vending or identity card within a period of 30 days, adding that this provision will help in extending reach of the scheme to the maximum number of beneficiaries.  It also stated that since commencement of online submission of loan applications on PM SVANidhi portal on July 2, more than 4.45 lakh applications have been received and over 82,000 have been sanctioned in different states and union territories. This scheme targets to benefit over 50 lakh street vendors who had been vending on or before March 24 this year in urban areas, including those from surrounding peri-urban/ rural areas.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...

Business Confidence Index falls 40 pc for Jun quarter: NCAER survey

NCAERs Business Confidence Index BCI, an indicator of the business sentiment across the Indian industry, stood at 46.4 in the first quarter of 2020-21, a drop of 40.1 per cent from its level of 77.4 in the previous quarter. It fell 62 per c...

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria's COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved 114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday. The money comes in the form of a 100 million loan and a 14 million grant to be split between Nigerias 36 states and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020