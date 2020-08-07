Man held for robbing mobile phone of his wife

Left Menu
The police have arrested a 38-year-old man who robbed the mobile phone of his wife to teach her a lesson after she left him, officials said on Friday. He further said after his wife left him, he wanted to teach her a lesson and robbed her mobile phone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:51 IST
The police have arrested a 38-year-old man who robbed the mobile phone of his wife to teach her a lesson after she left him, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vinod, a resident of southwest Delhi's Badarpur, they said. He was earlier involved in 51 different cases, including robbery, snatching and theft, police said. The man and his wife had been living apart for the last five to six months. The accused had shifted to Faridabad in Haryana, a senior police officer said. On Thursday, a woman named Nisha, also a resident of Badarpur, filed a complaint that a man with knife in his hand had entered her house forcibly and robbed her mobile phone. Later, she said her husband Vinod had robbed her phone. She also said Vinod had also threatened her with dire consequences, police said. "Police got information that Vinod was seen in Basantpur in Faridabad and he was apprehended after a trap was laid near Lakhpat Colony," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. During interrogation, Vinod told the police that he along with his associates Chandan, Rajesh and Ravi used to steal mobile phones in buses. They used to gather at Nehru Place bus terminal and board buses. During the journey, they stole mobile phones from passengers. After stealing the phones, they used to de-board the bus and escape in an auto-rickshaw driven by Rajesh, Meena said. They used to sell the phones in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, police said. He further said after his wife left him, he wanted to teach her a lesson and robbed her mobile phone. He also sent a photo with a knife to threaten her, the DCP said. One knife and 12 mobile phones have been recovered from his possession, police added.

