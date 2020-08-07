Left Menu
Record 10 fatalities in U'khand push COVID-19 death toll to 112

Three of the 10 deaths were reported from Doon Medical College, Dehradun, one from Doon Hospital, three from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh and three from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, a state health department bulletin said. Meanwhile, 278 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday with Udham Singh Nagar district accounting for the highest number of 85 cases.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttarakhand reached 112 on Friday with a record 10 patients succumbing to the disease, while the state's infection tally rose to 8,901 with 278 fresh cases. Three of the 10 deaths were reported from Doon Medical College, Dehradun, one from Doon Hospital, three from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh and three from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 278 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday with Udham Singh Nagar district accounting for the highest number of 85 cases. Haridwar district reported 73 cases, Nainital 34, Pauri 25, Dehradun 21, Tehri 16, Champawat seven, Pithoragarh six, Uttarkashi six, Rudraprayag four and Chamoli one, the bulletin said.

With the addition of the new cases, the state's tally of confirmed cases has risen to 8,901, out of which 5,731 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 112 have died, the bulletin said.

