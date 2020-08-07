Left Menu
Rahul expresses shock over Kozhikode plane accident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock at the news of an Air India Express flight skidding off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:12 IST
Rahul expresses shock over Kozhikode plane accident
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock at the news of an Air India Express flight skidding off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening. At least two people were killed in the accident.

"Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time," he said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The unprecedented tragedy at Calicut has shocked our collective conscience. Pray to the almighty for the well being of passengers and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Urge Congress friends to extend all efforts in rescue efforts." Kozhikode is also known as Calicut. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Shocked at the news of Air India plane crash in Kozhikode. My prayers with passengers onboard the flight. Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured." "Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP," he tweeted.

The Congress also tweeted, "We are deeply shocked by the news of the Air India flight crashing in Kozhikode. We pray for the safety of all passengers and crew members." The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew members on board skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50-foot deep valley, breaking into two parts.

