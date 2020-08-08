52 fresh deaths take Bengal s COVID toll to 1,954; 2,912 new cases found

Left Menu
A bulletin issued by the department also said that 2,912 new cases of infections were reported from various parts of the state, pushing its coronavirus count to 89,666, In the last 24 hours, 2,037 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 so far to 63,060.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal went up to 1,954 after 52 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, the state health department said. A bulletin issued by the department also said that 2,912 new cases of infections were reported from various parts of the state, pushing its coronavirus count to 89,666, In the last 24 hours, 2,037 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 so far to 63,060. The discharge rate of West Bengal is now 70.33 per cent.

The state's active cases rose to 24,652. The health department said that out of the 52 deaths, 49 were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 20 deaths, while 14 casualties were reported from North 24 Parganas, eight from Howrah, two each from South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, and one each from Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said. The metropolis also registered 675 new infections, followed by 573 in North 24 Parganas, 239 in Hooghly, 213 in Howrah, 202 in South 24 Parganas, 109 in Purba Medinipur and 100 in Murshidabad districts. The remaining 801 cases were recorded in 16 other districts, it said.

Since Thursday, 25,258 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 10,54,509.

