Naandi Foundation chosen for Food Vision 2050 Prize

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): US-based Rockefeller Foundation has selected Naandi Foundation, a city-based non-profit organisation, as one of the top 10 visionaries in the world for the Food Vision 2050 Prize. The prize money of USD 200,000 was announced in New York on Thursday, a press release from Naandi Foundation said here.

The Rockefeller Foundation award recognised the application of the 'Arakunomics' model in the regions of Araku, Wardha and New Delhi, the release said. The model leads to the Food Vision 2050 that follows an 'ABCDEFGH' framework centering on: Agriculture, Biology, Compost, Decentralised decision-making, Entrepreneurs, Families, Global Markets, and 'Headstands' or turning current approaches on their head, it said.

Naandi competed with over 1,300 entries in a two-level contest that was spread over almost a year. Naandis vision titled 'Arakunomics' was based on work with tribal farmers in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, for nearly 20 years.

Arakunomics is a new integrated economic model that ensures profits for farmers, quality for consumers through regenerative agriculture, Naandi said in the release. The economic model is a tribute to the tribal farmers of Araku region for the world-class coffee produced and launched in Paris in 2017 as well as for the high carbon landscape transformation they did in over 955 villages there by planting 25 million trees, it said.

The success of Arakunomics in Araku region led to Naandi replicating the model to support the livelihood of farming communities in the villages of Wardha, Maharashtra, and later in New Delhi, it added..