Private sector should think about marginalised sections while talking about growth, says Gadkari

The private sector should think more about the marginalised sections while talking about growth, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:08 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressing the event via video conferencing on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The private sector should think more about the marginalized sections while talking about growth, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. "Private sector should think more about tribals, villagers, farmers and other marginalized sections while talking about growth," Gadkari said addressing the India @75 Summit: Mission 2020 event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Gadkari, addressing the event through video conferencing, said the eradication of poverty and employment generation are big challenges in front of the government. The minister underlined that the MSME sector has created approximately 11 crore jobs across the country. However, the problems remain in the listing of the MSMEs, he said.

Gadkari said the country should aim to shift the population from big cities to newer smart cities and smart villages by creating livelihood opportunities there. "Fishing industry has immense capacity to grow from one lakh crore to six lakh crore immediately," he said.

"India has talented young manpower, logistics are being improved, ports' efficiency has doubled and in such a situation one should find out what are the strength and weakness India have," Gadkari said while talking about self-reliance. The summit organized by CII emphasized on "reinventing technology in India" by combining the best of local and global talent, innovation, and capital.

