Mizoram employees to get full salary from August as govt curtails deferment period

Similarly, the salary deferred in July would be repaid in September, according to the memorandum issued on Friday. "For government employees who opted for credit to GPF account, repayment of the deferred salary for the months of June and July shall be done in one instalment along with payment of salary of August," it added.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:52 IST
The Mizoram government has curtailed the period of deferment of employees' salary from three months to two in view of a slight improvement in the financial condition of the state and all staffers will be paid in full from August, according to an order. The state government had earlier decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Salary deferment of government servants for a period of three months i.e. June to August 8, 2020 shall be effective till the month of July 2020. All government employees shall be paid their salary in full from the month of August," the finance department said in an office memorandum. It said that an employee having General Provident Fund account may either impound the reimbursement of deferred salary to the GPF account or receive it in cash.

Those opting for cash payment would get the salary deferred in June repaid along with that of August. Similarly, the salary deferred in July would be repaid in September, according to the memorandum issued on Friday.

"For government employees who opted for credit to GPF account, repayment of the deferred salary for the months of June and July shall be done in one instalment along with payment of salary of August," it added. While 15 per cent of gross salary for Group-A staff would be deferred, it would be 10 per cent for Group-B and five per cent for Group-C and D, the June 11 order had said adding that the decision would not be applied to Group-B, C and D employees of police and health departments.

Employees whose gross monthly salary is Rs 40,000 or less would not be affected by the deferment, according to that order. The opposition Congress had termed the move as "unacceptable" and claimed that the government has enough money to fight COVID-19.

