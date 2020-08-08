RSS chief on two-day visit to Bhopal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will hold a dialogue with senior swayamsewaks during his two-day visit to the Madhya Pradesh capital beginning Saturday night, a Sangh functionary has said. Bhagwat will hold discussions with senior functionaries of Madhya Bharat and Malwa Prants (regions) on Sunday at Thengdi Bhawan here, said Madhya Bharat Prant media coordinator Om Prakash Sisodia.

He said the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief would leave Bhopal on Monday. Bhagwat is likely to discuss welfare-related work being done by swayamsevaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He will also throw light on welfare plans to be implemented, Sisodia said. Another functionary said COVID-19 prevention protocols will be followed during Bhagwat's meeting at Thengdi Bhawan, and that few people have been invited.

Madhya Bharat and Malwa Pranths come under the Madhya Kshetra of the RSS, he said.