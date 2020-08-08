Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases up by 158 to 27,745; five die

Ahmedabad district reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 27,745, the Gujarat health department said. Death toll due to the pandemic in the district rose to 1,630 with five new fatalities, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 22,393 after 121 patients were discharged on Saturday. Out of 158 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 139, while the rural parts reported 19 cases.

All five deaths were reported in Ahmedabad city. Ahmedabad city now accounts for 26,340 COVID-19 cases out of the total 27,745 cases in the district, it said, adding that rural areas have reported 1,405 cases.

Rural areas now have 108 active cases while the number of recovered cases rose to 1,238 on Saturday with 18 more people being discharged. The number of micro containment areas in Ahmedabad has risen to 254, the municipal corporation said.

The civic body said that suspected cases in new containment areas will be subject to intense surveillance and testing..