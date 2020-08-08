Virus: MP to form crisis management groups for towns, villages

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up crisis management groups at the sub-division level to contain the coronavirus outbreak in small towns and villages, an official said on Saturday. The directive to set up such groups was given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, an MP public relations department official said.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains informed the meeting that directives in this regard have been issued to district collectors, he added. Chouhan also told officials to prepare guidelines for COVID-19 patients in home isolation, the official said, adding that the state had 1,185 such patients currently.

As on Saturday, the COVID-19 count in MP was 38,157, including 977 deaths..