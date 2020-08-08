Delhi sexual assault: Mahila Cong workers detained for protesting outside CM house
Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday. "The Mahila Congress workers wanted to meet the chief minister but they were roughly treated and detained by the police," the party alleged.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:06 IST
Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday. The workers of the party’s Delhi unit seeking justice for the girl were “roughly treated” by the Civil Lines Police, the Delhi Congress claimed in a statement. "The Mahila Congress workers wanted to meet the chief minister but they were roughly treated and detained by the police," the party alleged. However, a senior police officer denied the charge and said that they were detained and released later on. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital is in a "total mess", and people, particularly women, are "unsafe". The girl was brutally assaulted at her home in Paschim Vihar last Tuesday and is currently admitted at AIIMS. Police have arrested one man in connection with the case. A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi government was provided to family of the girl on Saturday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi Mahila Congress
- Delhi
- Delhi Congress
- AIIMS
- Paschim Vihar
ALSO READ
Nurse infected with COVID-19 approaches Delhi HC after hospital sacks her, 83 staff members
2 arrested for assaulting minor at COVID centre in Delhi
Delhi court completes plea bargaining process in Tablighi Jamaat cases, trial to begin from Aug 10
Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner
HC directs Delhi govt to appoint nodal officer to mitigate grievances of health workers