Delhi sexual assault: Mahila Cong workers detained for protesting outside CM house

Workers of the Delhi Mahila Congress, protesting outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house here over the sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, were detained by the police on Saturday. The workers of the party’s Delhi unit seeking justice for the girl were “roughly treated” by the Civil Lines Police, the Delhi Congress claimed in a statement. "The Mahila Congress workers wanted to meet the chief minister but they were roughly treated and detained by the police," the party alleged. However, a senior police officer denied the charge and said that they were detained and released later on. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that the law and order situation in the national capital is in a "total mess", and people, particularly women, are "unsafe". The girl was brutally assaulted at her home in Paschim Vihar last Tuesday and is currently admitted at AIIMS. Police have arrested one man in connection with the case. A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi government was provided to family of the girl on Saturday.