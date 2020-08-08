Left Menu
J-K LG orders appointment of 200 nursing orderlies

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:35 IST
The two regions of the UT -- Jammu as well as Kashmir -- would each get 100 of these nursing orderlies, an official spokesperson said Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered the immediate appointment of 200 nursing orderlies in the union territory after noticing a shortage of staff in isolation wards during a visit to a hospital here

The two regions of the UT -- Jammu as well as Kashmir -- would each get 100 of these nursing orderlies, an official spokesperson said

"Hon LG visits SMHS hospital; reviews COVID situation. On noticing a shortage of ward staff in isolation wards, directs immediate appointment, on a short term basis, of 200 nursing orderlies (100 each for Kashmir and Jammu) to attend to COVID patients in isolation," the spokesperson tweeted.

