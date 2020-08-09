Left Menu
HP: COVID-19 death toll rises to 14, total cases stand at 3,265

The minister’s wife and some of his close relatives also tested positive for coronavirus, an official from Sirmaur district said. “So far, 2,081 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,143 active COVID-19 cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:41 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 14 after a 74-year-old man from Hamirpur district succumbed to the disease on Saturday night, an official said. The state also recorded 114 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,265, he said.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary was on Saturday shifted from Deen Dayal Upadhaya (DDU) hospital to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) as he was facing respiratory problems, the official said. The minister had tested positive for the disease on Thursday.

BJP state spokesman Baldev Tomar, who had come in contact with the minister, tested positive for the disease on Saturday. The minister’s wife and some of his close relatives also tested positive for coronavirus, an official from Sirmaur district said.

“So far, 2,081 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,143 active COVID-19 cases in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 343, followed by 124 in Mandi, 113 in Sirmaur, 106 in Chamba, 105 in Kangra, 91 in Una, 69 in Kullu, 68 in Bilaspur, 58 in Shimla, 55 in Hamirpur and 10 in Kinnaur, the official added.

