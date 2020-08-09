Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: Ornage alert issued as water level in Pamba dam reaches 983.05 m

An orange alert has been issued in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district as the water level in Pamba dam is now flowing at 983.05 metres and it is likely to reach 983.50 metres within an hour.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:23 IST
Kerala: Ornage alert issued as water level in Pamba dam reaches 983.05 m
A red alert will be declared at 984.5 metres and dam will open when the water level reaches 985 metres. Image Credit: ANI

An orange alert has been issued in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district as the water level in Pamba dam is now flowing at 983.05 metres and it is likely to reach 983.50 metres within an hour. A red alert will be declared at 984.5 metres and dam will open when the water level reaches 985 metres.

"The water level in Pamba dam is 983.05 metres now and is likely to reach 983.50 metres within an hour. So, the second alert- orange alert has been issued. A red alert will be declared at 984.5 metres and dam will open when it reaches 985 metres," said Pathanamthitta District Collector. Meanwhile, a portion of the Shiva Temple in Aluva continues to remain submerged. However, the water level in the Periyar River is receding gradually and more part of the temple is above the water level now.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rain for the past few days. On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in Kozhikode district. It had also predicted rainfall in different parts of the state.Due to heavy downpour, a massive landslide had occurred in Idukki district recently. The death toll in Idukki landslide has risen to 26, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.The Chief Minister said that monsoon fury continues to be severe in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the countrys top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective ...

Ukraine president says Kyiv staying out of U.S. internal politics, elections

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that it was a matter of Ukraines national security to stay out of U.S. internal politics, particularly its election. Ukraine did not and will not allow itself to interfere in the elec...

Potential Kodak deal paused until 'allegations are cleared'

A government agency said a potential deal to have Eastman Kodak help make generic drugs is being paused until allegations of insider trading at the once mighty photography company are cleared. Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious ...

President Trump says he's signing orders on unemployment, evictions

U.S. President Donald Trump says that he is signing an executive order to provide an additional 400 a week in expanded benefits to unemployed Americans.It was one of a slew of measures he announced to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. Ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020