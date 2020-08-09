Left Menu
7 patients killed in fire at COVID care facility in AP

As many seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted as COVID-19 care facility here, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said on Sunday. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:21 IST
7 patients killed in fire at COVID care facility in AP

As many seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted as COVID-19 care facility here, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said on Sunday. "We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on," the official said.

Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told P T I that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident.

More details are awaited.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

