Three of 13 books penned by Mizoram governor during lockdown released

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has released 'Corona Kavithakal', a collection of poems, written by Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai during the lockdown. The governor has recently penned at least 13 books in English and Malayalam.

During the book release function held in Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Zoramthanga applauded the governor for his extraordinary achievement. Two more books, 'Republic Day 2020' and 'Thus Speaks the Governor', written by Pillai, were also released by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba through a video message.

On the occasion, the governor shared how he has derived inspiration for writing books. The event was attended by state Congress president Lal Thanhawla and chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.