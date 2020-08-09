Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:46 IST
Cong observes 78th 'Quit India' anniversary, pay tributes to Gandhi

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Sunday celebrated the 78th anniversary of historic "August Kranti Divas" with its leaders paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi from their residences, the party said. J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the party leaders decided to celebrate the anniversary of historic 'Quit India Day' by offering floral tributes to the Father of the nation from their respective homes after the administration denied permission to hold symbolic functions at party headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar. "We did not receive the requisite permission for a limited presence due to Coronavirus-driven lockdown to mark the day symbolically at party headquarters. Therefore, all the leaders decided to celebrate the day at their respective residences and the spirit of freedom struggle was remembered," he said

Accusing the government of not honouring the historic day and denying the party permission to hold the symbolic functions, he said it was the Congress which led the freedom movement and spearheaded the Quit India movement against all odds.

