Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

In Sunday's meeting, it was also decided that owners of lodges and hotels in the vicinity of the temple will have to put up boards with their names, phone numbers etc. at the entry of their establishments. Entry into the temple for people from MP is through online pre-booking at present..PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 09-08-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 19:15 IST
After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district's crisis management group on Sunday, he added.
The management committee of the temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' of Lord Shiva, had banned entry of non-MP devotees from July 20 to contain the spread of the infection. In Sunday's meeting, it was also decided that owners of lodges and hotels in the vicinity of the temple will have to put up boards with their names, phone numbers etc. at the entry of their establishments.
Entry into the temple for people from MP is through online pre-booking at present..
