PMO announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of those killed in Vijayawada fire

The Prime Minister's office on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the fire at the COVID centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Apart from this, a sum of Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident, according to the PMO.

The ex-gratia and compensation will be paid out from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the fire," a tweet by the PMO read.

The Prime Minister had earlier tweeted "Anguished by the fire at a Covid centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible." He also said that he had discussed the prevailing situation with Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in the Vijayawada hotel fire incident, in which at least 10 people lost their lives on Sunday morning. The FIR has been filed by Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Vijayawada Central that read, "I am to state that the Ramesh Hospital Vijayawada had MoU with the Swarna Palace Hotel for running COVID-19 Centre in order to give treatment to the COVID-19 patients on a paid basis. It appears that the management of the Hotel Swarna Palace and the Ramesh Hospital had knowledge that there are electric defects in the lodge, and as rectification of defects involved with a huge amount, avoided to repair it."

Knowing the fact that if defects were not rectified, there is every possibility of shortage of electricity, they opened the COVID-19 Centre in the Swarna Palace on August 9 and electric shortage occurred in Swarna Palace, resulting in the death of 10 persons while 20 patients and other staff of the hospital have received injuries, the FIR further read. "I request you to register a case against the Swarna Palace and Ramesh Hospital management and take necessary action," Tahsildar and Incident Commander, Vijayawada Central stated in the FIR.

Meanwhile, K Naresh, Station Fire Officer stated that out of the 10 people who have died in the incident, nine died due to suffocation while one woman succumbed to burn injuries. (ANI)