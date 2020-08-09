Bengal man dies by suicide after losing job due to COVID-19 crisis

A 40-year-old manallegedly died by suicide after losing his job due to theCOVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal's Purba Barddhaman district,police said on Sunday

The former car mechanic's body was found hanging froma bamboo pole in the bathroom of his residence inKhudirampally area in Barddhaman town on Saturday evening,they said

The deceased's family members claimed he was depressedafter losing his job due to the COVID-19 crisis. He was thelone bread earner of the family, a police officer said.