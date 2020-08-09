Left Menu
41 more COVID deaths pushes fatalities in UP to 2,069, with 4,571 infections total cases cross 1.22 L

The number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,18,038 on Saturday, when the total death toll had reached 2,028. Among the fresh fatalities, the highest six deaths were reported each from Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, while three deaths each were reported from Varanasi and Jhansi, a medical bulletin issued by the UP Government said on Sunday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 4,571 new COVID-19 cases, raising its caseload to 1,22,609 as 41 more fatalities in the state pushed the death toll due to the disease to 2,069. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 47,890, while 72,650 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease, Additional Chief Secretary, (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"The case fatality rate, which was at three per cent till last month, has now further dipped to 1.68 per cent," he added. The number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,18,038 on Saturday, when the total death toll had reached 2,028.

Among the fresh fatalities, the highest six deaths were reported each from Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, while three deaths each were reported from Varanasi and Jhansi, a medical bulletin issued by the UP Government said on Sunday. However, the government said 4,687 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. It did not mention which 24-hour period it was referring to. Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Special alertness should be exercised in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Varanasi." He said more tests must be conducted and directed that dedicated COVID hospitals in Bareilly and Shamli should become operational by August 16.

Instructions were also issued to the Health Department to double the number of ICU beds in all district hospitals, a state government statement said.

