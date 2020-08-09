Families of Punjab hooch tragedy victims demand Rs 25 lakh compensation with govt job

Family members of those who lost their lives in the Punjab hooch tragedy, rejected Rs 5 lakh compensation offer made by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and demanded Rs 25 lakh and a government job for each family of the victims, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said here on Sunday. Listing out the demand of the families of deceased he said, "Nine families of people who died in the hooch tragedy have asked for 302 case be registered against those who were involved in the accident. They have said that a Rs 5 lakh compensation is less and have demanded Rs 25 lakh with a government job."

Bikram also demanded an inquiry by High Court or Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter. "We express solidarity with the hooch tragedy victims of Muchhal village. Those guilty can be punished only after a genuine inquiry a magistrate could not be expected to take action against Congress MLAs. Shocking that Sonia Gandhi is quiet about the tragedy, but we will support the victim families in their quest for justice, he said addressing a press conference here.

Recently, close to 121 people died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of the state. Bikram went on to slam Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said that Chief Minister visited Taran Taran only 10 days after the incident but he neither went to Amritsar nor Batala to meet the families of those who lost their lives.

"Chief Minister has made a false promise to give job to each of the victim's family as so far the promises made to the families of the victims of the train accident on Dusshera in 2018 at Joda Gate in Amritsar and the fireworks factory explosion in Batala in 2019 have not been fulfilled," he said. (ANI)