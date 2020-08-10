BJP MP alleges Sanjay Raut trying to mislead investigation in Sushant case

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh alleged that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is trying to mislead the course of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by saying that the actor was not on good terms with his father. "I personally know Sushant's family. A father can never be separated from his son. His father used to go and visit Sushant. So I can say that Sanjay Raut's statement is totally wrong. He is trying to mislead the course of the investigation," the BJP MP from Bihar told ANI.

Singh further alleged that the Maharashtra government is involved in covering up the whole matter. "What came out in the last two months of investigation by Mumbai police? The major issue in which there was a transaction of money, due to which there was a problem and the Maharashtra Police never investigated it. Somewhere the Maharashtra government is rescuing those people whom Bihar police was exposing," he said.

"So I think that the entire conspiracy was hatched and the Maharashtra government is involved in covering the whole matter," he added. Earlier, Raut had raised questions over Rajput's relations with his father.

"It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface," the Shiv Sena MP said. Based on the complaint of Rajput's father KK Singh, an FIR had been registered against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death. The investigating agency has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)