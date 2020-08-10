Left Menu
Delhi University activates portal for digital degree certificates: HC told

The Delhi University has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has activated the online portal for issuance of digital degree certificates.

Updated: 10-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi University has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has activated the online portal for issuance of digital degree certificates. A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh expressed satisfaction and recorded its appreciation for the effort of the officials of Delhi High Court IT team, Digilocker and Delhi University for coming up with the template of the digital degree certificate in a timely manner.

"The issuance of similar digital degree certificates duly verified by two officials of the Delhi University and digitally signed by the Authorised Officer of the varsity would in the court's opinion, satisfy the purpose of the petitioners," the bench said in its order on August 7. The High Court was hearing various petitions of doctors, who had graduated from various medical colleges in Delhi in 2017 and 2018, seeking the issuance of degree certificates in order to pursue their post graduate medical education in the USA.

However, the plea said that the same were not issued by the University of Delhi on the ground that the contract with the printer had expired. The Delhi High Court had directed the varsity to issue digital degree certificates to doctors who graduated from various medical colleges affiliated with the Delhi University in the year 2017 and 2018 by email, on or before August 13, 2020.

Prof Vinay Gupta (Dean, Examinations) and Dr Sanjeev Singh (Joint Director, DU Computer Centre) had joined the hearing through video conferencing and submited that the data of all the students who have graduated up till November, 2019 is already available with the DU. They further submited that the varsity has activated the online portal for issuance of digital degree certificates at digicerti.du.ac.in, wherein the students have to register themselves and give their details including their academic qualification, name of their college, etc.

"Upon the same being completed by the students, the digital degree certificates for the students shall be issued within a maximum period of one week, after completing the verification, etc," they submitted before the High Court. They also added that all such students who require their digital degree certificates due to any urgent deadlines, etc, are free to register on the portal and the varsity officials shall ensure that their digital degree certificates are issued within a period of one week from registration. (ANI)

