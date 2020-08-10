Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:15 p.m.

Australia reports its highest daily coronavirus deaths with 19 fatalities during the last 24 hours, all in Victoria state. 2:50 p.m.

Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 cases. 2:37 p.m. 52 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; tally rises to 1,114.

1:58 p.m. The Mumbai civic body has started the second phase of sero-surveillance study in the city from Monday to assess the spread of COVID-19.

1:29 p.m. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19.

1:11 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 47,000-mark; death toll mounts to 286.

12:49 p.m. Two succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry, toll rises to 89 12.01 p.m. Telangana reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases as overall tally crosses 80,000 mark.

11:15 a.m. 20 security personnel among 38 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.

10:11 a.m. Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for COVID-19.

10:01 a.m. 62,064 new COVID-19 cases in India take tally to 22,15,074; toll rises to 44,386 with 1,007 more deaths: Health Ministry.