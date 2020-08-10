Heavy rains lash Dehradun, several residential colonies inundated

Heavy rains lashed the city on Monday, leading to several rivers getting flooded and throwing water into residential areas A portion of the boundary wall of the famous Doon School also collapsed. While the waters of Rispana and Bindal gushed into homes in nearby colonies, a swollen Tamsa river inundated lower parts of the Tapkeshwar temple.

Residents of the MDDA colony, Panchpuri colony and Chandar road area had a tough time removing water from their houses. The Doon school administration said in a statement, "The portion of our boundary wall facing Chakrata Road was damaged by heavy rain. However, we cleared the debris on the road immediately to prevent traffic disruption. The wall is being repaired."