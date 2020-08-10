Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal on Monday, with rains lashing many parts of the two states. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received light showers. The maximum temperature in the city settled at 33.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Karnal in Haryana, which received 13 mm rain, recorded a high of 34 degrees Celsius while Ambala's maximum settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, which received 3 mm rain, recorded a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 33 degrees Celsius after light rainfall. Ludhiana received 13 mm rain and recorded a maximum of 32.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.