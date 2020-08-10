Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 6.35 pm on Monday. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

