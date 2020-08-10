Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:03 IST
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday morning.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 6.35 pm on Monday. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Line of Control
- Indian Army
- Jammu and Kashmir
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq declared fit to bat after warm-up injury
Pakistanis head terror groups ISIL-K, AQIS, TTP; not yet blacklisted: UN report
India's brave forces foiled Pakistan's sinister plans in Kargil war: PM Narendra Modi
During Kargil war India defeated malicious intent of Pakistan: JP Nadda
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch