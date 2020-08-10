Left Menu
Maha: Two Naxals with collective reward of Rs 9 lakh surrender

Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI)Two naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 9 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Monday in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said. They are identified as Jatin alias Bhauji Tumretti (24) and Ranjana alias Jyoti Mattami (18), a release said. Tumretti, carrying the reward of Rs 4.50 lakh on his head, had joined Chatgaon Dalam in 2016.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:09 IST
Nagpur, Aug 10 (PTI)Two naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 9 lakh on their heads, surrendered on Monday in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, police said. They are identified as Jatin alias Bhauji Tumretti (24) and Ranjana alias Jyoti Mattami (18), a release said.

Tumretti, carrying the reward of Rs 4.50 lakh on his head, had joined Chatgaon Dalam in 2016. He had also worked as the bodyguard of divisional committee member Sukhlal. Mattami, who was carrying the reward of Rs 4.50 lakh on her head, had joined Gatta Dalam in 2017. She is suspected to have participated in at least four encounter operations against police personnel, the release said.

The naxal duo surrendered due to awareness programmes launched by the Gadchiroli police among tribals and the efforts taken for reaching out to families of ultras, the release said. A total of 35 Maoists have turned themselves in before the police so far since 2019, it added.

