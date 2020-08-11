Left Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi: No idols allowed to be placed in public places in Puducherry

Puducherry District Magistrate has issued an order prohibiting the placing of idols at public places, gatherings and public processions to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 11-08-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 07:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry District Magistrate has issued an order prohibiting the placing of idols at public places, gatherings and public processions to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, DR T Arun, District Magistrate cum District collector, Puducherry by exercising the powers conferred under provisions of section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, directed the guidelines.

The guidelines read, "No idols are to be allowed to be placed in public places on account of the celebration of Vinaynagar Chaturthi. Idols shall not be placed newly at any place attracting public view/gathering. No public procession involving the gathering of people for this purpose is allowed." "No new idols are allowed to be set up within the temple premises for the purpose of celebration. The Commissioner HRI, Puducherry shall form teams to supervise the adherence to guidelines in this regard. The erection of shamiyanas and housing of idols in front of both public and private temples are prohibited. The Commissioner, HRI Puducherry shall form teams to supervise to guidelines in this regard," the order further read.

Distribution of prasadams in temples is strictly prohibited due to the risk of the spread of COVID. No cultural events, special programs are allowed to be conducted as part of Vijaynagar Chaturthi celebrations, it added. (ANI)

