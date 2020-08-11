Standing committee on IT to meet at 11 am today in Parliament
The standing committee on information technology will meet at 11 am on Tuesday (today) in Parliament to discuss 5G telecom and Internet shutdowns.
The standing committee on information technology will meet at 11 am on Tuesday (today) in Parliament to discuss 5G telecom and Internet shutdowns. Chairperson of the Standing Committee on information technology Shashi Tharoor in a tweet said that he is looking forward to a constructive discussion.
"The Standing Committee on Information Technology meets at 11 am today in Parliament to discuss 5G telecom and Internet shutdowns. Looking forward to a constructive discussion," he tweeted. According to Lok Sabha website, there are 21 members from Lok Sabha and currently, 9 members from Rajya Sabha are part of the standing committee on information technology. One seat is vacant since March 27 after the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Beni Prasad Verma. (ANI)
