Ensure swift, fair probe into death of 20-year-old woman in road accident: NCW to UP Police

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure swift, fair and thorough probe into the death of a 20-year-old woman in a road accident in Bulandshahr district. The family of the victim, Sudiksha Bhati, has alleged that the accident happened in the Aurangabad area on Monday morning as motorcycle-borne men were allegedly following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said on Tuesday.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to UP Police chief H C Awasthy and asked him to ensure swift, fair and thorough investigation in the matter. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that CCTV footage may be checked and also ensure swift, fair and thorough investigation be done in the matter," she said in the letter.

She also demanded that a detailed action taken report reflecting the true nature of the incident be sent to the commission at the earliest..