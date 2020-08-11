Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitin Gadkari calls upon AEPC to take measures for increasing exports 2 times

Shri Gadkari also touched upon the need for lab testing camp of the products and design from the part of global standards and called for having a centre for design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:30 IST
Nitin Gadkari calls upon AEPC to take measures for increasing exports 2 times
The Minister appreciated the role played by AEPC  for its good work and the quality of exports which he said may be further improved. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has called upon the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) to take measures for increasing exports 2 times. He also emphasized on technology upgradation and research to improve quality and remain cost-competitive in the global market. He was speaking while inaugurating the Virtual Workshop- A Joint initiatives of Apparel Export Promotion Council and MSME Ministry through Video Conference, Shri Gadkari said Government is providing support through package announced recently for liquidity, stress management in the MSME sector.

Shri Gadkari also touched upon the need for lab testing camp of the products and design from the part of global standards and called for having a centre for design.

He further stressed the need to explore the use of new source materials like bamboo in the textile industry. Referring to the enormous employability and important role of MSMEs in the economy, especially in rural, tribal and backward areas, Shri Gadkari asked apparel/textile industries to set-up clusters in these areas and contribute to their development and employment generation which is a big priority.

The Minister appreciated the role played by AEPC for its good work and the quality of exports which he said may be further improved.

The Workshop had participants from the MSME and apparel industry who joined online.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to provide EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid to support those affected by flooding in South Asia

The European Union is providing EUR1.65 million in humanitarian aid funding to support those affected by flooding in South Asia, particularly in India, Bangladesh and Nepal. In response to severe flooding that have affected South Asia--most...

COVID-19 casts shadow on Janmashthami celebrations in Bengal

Janmashthami turned out to be a low-key affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of priests performing the rituals at most shrines on Tuesday, and devotees giving their temple visit a miss amid the restrictions in ...

Kerala govt's support sought for boosting pearl spot farming

Voicing concern over the below-par performance of pearl spot karimeen farming, Chennai headquartered Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture ICAR-CIBA has sought the state governments support to boost aquaculture production of Kerala...

More cash, less buzz for 2020 investment bank interns

Buzzing trading floors, classrooms and networking drinks have been replaced by online projects, hackathons and fitness sessions for the class of 2020 investment banking interns.Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays , JP Morgan, UBS, RBC a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020