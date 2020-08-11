Left Menu
SAD seeks case against police officer for 'inaction' against liquor mafia

Addressing a press conference here, former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia and SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha alleged that Dhruv Dahiya, currently posted as the SSP Amritsar (Rural), did not take action on complaints against liquor mafia when he was posted as the SSP, Tarn Taran. They alleged that Dahiya "refused" to take action against the mafia in Tarn Taran even when evidence was presented to him.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 20:46 IST
SAD seeks case against police officer for 'inaction' against liquor mafia
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday demanded the registration of a case against a senior police officer for allegedly "refusing" to take action against liquor mafia in Tarn Taran. Addressing a press conference here, former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia and SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha alleged that Dhruv Dahiya, currently posted as the SSP Amritsar (Rural), did not take action on complaints against liquor mafia when he was posted as the SSP, Tarn Taran.

They alleged that Dahiya "refused" to take action against the mafia in Tarn Taran even when evidence was presented to him. "He should have been suspended or even dismissed from service but instead he has been rewarded with yet another plum posting as the SSP, Amritsar," they said. Both leaders asked Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to explain his "fondness" for Dahiya. Majithia claimed that Tarn Taran residents had complained that despite submission of complaints to Dahiya, along with the address of an illegal illicit liquor manufacturer and vehicles used to supply spurious liquor in the area, he "refused" to take any action.

As many as 121 people had died in a spurious liquor tragedy in three districts of the state recently. The maximum 92 fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, followed by 15 in Amritsar and 14 in Gurdaspur's Batala.

