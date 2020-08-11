New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL41 RJ-LD GEHLOT After Cong-Pilot rapprochement, Gehlot says he will look into grievances of MLAs Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said he will address grievances of MLAs, a day after the Congress set up a commitee to look into the issues raised by rebel legislators. .

DEL78 RJ-LD PILOT Pilot back in Jaipur, says there shouldn't be any vendetta politics Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. . LGD27 RJ-HC-LD-BSP-MERGER Rajasthan High Court to hear BSP-Cong merger case again on Thursday Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court will on Thursday resume hearing the petitions filed by a BJP MLA and the Bahujan Samaj Party challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year. .

DES4 RJ-BJP-MEETING Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting Jaipur: Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day. . DEL93 UP-PRIYANKA-WOMEN Priyanka slams UP govt, says there should be 'zero tolerance' for crimes against women New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityanth government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged lack of security for women in the state and asserted that there should be zero tolerance to crimes against women. .

DEL65 UP-2NDLD-WOMAN-ACCIDENT-HARASSMENT UP woman studying in US dies in Bulandshahr road crash, kin allege bikers followed her 2-wheeler Bulandshahr/Lucknow: A 20-year-old woman, on a visit home from the US where she studied, died in Bulandshahr in a road accident, which her family alleged happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her, officials said Tuesday. . DES25 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 56 coronavirus deaths, record 5,041 fresh cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 5,041 COVID-19 cases, while 56 more people died due to the infection. .

DES43 PB-VIRUS-COUNT Punjab reports record 32 COVID deaths, over 1k fresh cases Chandigarh: Punjab on Tuesday reported a record 32 fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 636, while 1,002 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 25,889. . DES27 PB-CONG-BAJWA Bajwa trains guns on Punjab DGP over withdrawal of police security Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday hit out at Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta accusing him of withdrawing his security cover because of “political interference”. .

DES51 HR-VIRUS-CASES 11 deaths, 798 fresh case in Haryana; total count 43, 227 Chandigarh: Eleven more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 798 cases, taking the infection numbers to 43,227, according to a health department bulletin. . DES34 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, death toll now 17 Shimla: A 78-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 17, officials said. .

DEL64 JK-BJP-SECURITY Militant attacks: J-K BJP leadership assures party workers in Kashmir of proper security Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP leadership on Tuesday assured party workers in Kashmir Valley that they would be provided security by the administration following recent attacks on village-level leaders by militants. . DEL45 JK-FAESAL My 'innocuous dissent' was seen as act of 'treason': Shah Faesal on quitting politics Srinagar/New Delhi: Shah Faesal, the first resident of Jammu and Kashmir who topped the civil services exam in 2009, on Tuesday said his decision to join politics last year had done more harm than benefit as his "innocuous act" of dissent was seen as an "act of treason"..