Rs 40 lakh fine imposed for power theft in Ludhiana

Rs 40 lakh fine imposed for power theft in LudhianaPTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:56 IST
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) imposed a fine of Rs 40 lakh on consumers for power theft during raids conducted at dairy complex Haibowal here, officials said on Tuesday
Teams of the power utility checked 1,227 power connections and found 20 cases of power theft, they said. PTI CORR CHS SRY
